June 04, 2023
Shaw Local
EPA to host open house June 13 in DePue

Residents can meet 1-on-1 to talk about soil cleanup at superfund site

There are 111 properties within a primarily residential zoning of the DePue Superfund site that have owners who have not responded to requests for their soil to be sampled.

Environmental Protection Agency representatives will be available to speak to residents Tuesday, June 13, one-on-one about the soil cleanup process, soil sampling or any other topics related to the superfund site.

The meetings will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DePue VFW Hall, 202 W. First St.

Stop by during the hours if you have questions about the status of your property, if you want to sign up for soil sampling and cleanup, or if you want to find out when cleanup of your property will happen.

For more information, or if you need special accommodations, contact Charles Rodriguez, community involvement coordinators, at 312-886-7472 or email rodriguez.charles@epa.gov