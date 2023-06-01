5 IVCC students are studying abroad

Illinois Valley Community College has five students who are studying abroad in Spain and Austria this summer. IVCC Professor and Coordinator of Study Abroad Amanda Cook Fesperman has worked diligently to increase both interest and numbers.

Nursing student Paola Martinez is traveling to Seville, Spain residing with four other roommates. Fluent in Spanish, Martinez said, “I’m excited to learn more about the language and the culture of Spain. When I graduate from IVCC I would like to become a traveling nurse. This opportunity will help to strengthen my Spanish and allow me to communicate and translate better for native speakers.”

With a $500 scholarship from the Illinois Consortium of International Studies and Programs for the trip, Martinez also will travel to Cordoba and Morocco.

Keina Arteaga and Rosie Rocha both elementary education majors plan on traveling together to Seville, Spain staying with a host family for four weeks. They will travel to Cordoba and spend a night in Morocco to experience the culture in northern Africa. Both students expressed the importance of understanding the background of their future students hoping this trip will broaden their understanding.

Artega and Rocha are the recipients of the competitive U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program for a limited number of students receiving the Federal Pell Grant. This scholarship was named after the late congressman Benjamin A. Gilman from New York. With his support, the program was established by the International Academic Opportunity Act of 2000 to foster mutual understanding between students in the United States and students in other countries to promote positive relations. The Institute of International Education has administered the program since its inception in 2001.

IVCC adult student Lynn Keyt is spending two weeks in Salzburg, Austria studying German culture and music appreciation. Keyt plans on getting out to explore and absorb the culture.

“I am very excited for the experience. I think the opportunity for exposure to other parts of the world is an important part of learning. As a business major being able to see how other cultures manage their marketing and customer relations operations will give me greater insight into international marketing,” Keyt said.

Social science major Riker Fesperman, the fifth IVCC student participant, is heading overseas to Salzburg, Austria for over two weeks to study German, Austrian culture, and history. Fesperman is excited to immerse himself in the German language.

“I love traveling and being abroad; they are wonderful experiences,” Fesperman said.

“The study abroad programs are affordable. Students can spend up to five weeks in the summer earning college credit in Austria, Costa Rica, England, France, Ireland or Spain for about the same cost as a one-week vacation,” said Cook Fesperman in a news release.

Students may also travel to other destinations including Italy, South Korea and Africa.

For information about studying abroad, contact Cook Fesperman at 815-224-0203.