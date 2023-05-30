May 30, 2023
Photos: One year ago today, Grand Bear fire brings 57 fire departments to fight Memorial Day blaze

No one was injured

By Scott Anderson
Ottawa firefighters use their aerial fire truck to extinguish flames at Grand Bear Resort on Monday, May 30, 2022.

One year ago from today, Ottawa firefighters use their aerial fire truck to extinguish flames at Grand Bear Resort on Monday, May 30, 2022.

One year ago today, a multi-unit fire of cabins at Grand Bear Resort in Utica drew firefighters from as far as Grundy, Will and Kendall counties.

Large flames engulf several cabins at Grand Bear Resort on Monday, May 30, 2022. High winds made it extremely difficult for firefighters to battle the flames.

Large flames engulf several cabins at Grand Bear Resort on Monday, May 30, 2022. High winds made it difficult for firefighters to battle the flames.

There were no injuries and seven cabin structures were total losses. A total of 57 fire departments and 13 MABAS division assisted at the scene, said Drew Partain, assistant Utica fire chief on May 30, 2022.

The plumes of smoke could be seen for miles outside of Utica.

Utica Fire Chief Brown estimated departments utilized between 5 and 7 million gallons of water in order to extinguish the fire. The fire was determined by the state fire inspector to have started from a charcoal grill and was deemed accidental.