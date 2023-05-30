Photos: One year ago today, Grand Bear fire brings 57 fire departments to fight Memorial Day blaze

One year ago today, a multi-unit fire of cabins at Grand Bear Resort in Utica drew firefighters from as far as Grundy, Will and Kendall counties.
There were no injuries and seven cabin structures were total losses. A total of 57 fire departments and 13 MABAS division assisted at the scene, said Drew Partain, assistant Utica fire chief on May 30, 2022.
The plumes of smoke could be seen for miles outside of Utica.
Utica Fire Chief Brown estimated departments utilized between 5 and 7 million gallons of water in order to extinguish the fire. The fire was determined by the state fire inspector to have started from a charcoal grill and was deemed accidental.