Schedule of summer concert series in La Salle, Bureau counties for 2023

There’s several opportunities this summer to catch free live music in the Illinois Valley in a variety of venues, from parks to a mansion lawn, and the veranda of the Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center. Here is the schedule for those summer series.

La Salle

Every Friday the Hegeler Carus Mansion, 1307 Seventh St., La Salle, presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series, with the exception of Independence Day weekend. There are 12 performances scheduled beginning June 2. Bands perform on the west lawn of the mansion. Gates open at 6 p.m., the concert is 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

June 2: Steve Sharp (acoustic)

June 9: Valley Katz (classic rock and rock)

June 16: 3 Day Weekend (rock)

June 23: Steve n Steve (classic rock)

July 7: Written Warning (funky blues, classics)

July 14: Cody Calkins (country)

July 21: Ray’s Rockets (50s through 80s)

July 28: Silver Strings (bluegrass)

Aug. 4: Moementum Band (60s and 70s rock)

Aug. 11: Crossroads (blues)

Aug. 18: Tim and Wally (70s and 80s)

Aug. 25: Big Uproar (Americana, classic and modern)

Ladd

The Ladd Music in the Park is 6 to 9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and coolers. Food will be available for purchase.

Friday, June 9: Steve Sharp

Friday, Aug. 4: Todd Witek

Friday, Sept. 15: Greenfield Station

Marseilles

Music in the Park 2023 will be hosted at Knudson Park. WRWO 94.5 FM with the help of Marseilles business sponsors put together the Friday night shows throughout the summer.

6 to 9 p.m. June 2: Chris Butler Gaffney-Davis

7 to 10 p.m. June 16: Henry and the Torpedo Boys

6 to 9 p.m. June 30: Boomin’ DJ Youth Night

6 to 9 p.m. July 21: Dan Rub Vandy and Family

6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4: Nutzy Mac

6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18: Zodiac Rose Mr. Falcon

6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 8: Brian Neumann, Scott Lee

Ottawa

Ottawa’s free concert series, Music in the Park, kicks off its 2023 season in late June with 10 musical acts at Washington Square. The shows are regularly 6 to 8 p.m. Saturdays. The musical lineup has not been announced.

Peru

The Music Under the Oaks 2023 concert series begins Friday, June 9, at Centennial Park, Peru. The musical performances are 6 to 9 p.m. Additionally, the second annual Summertubafest sponsored by Music Suite 408 is scheduled 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30.

June 9: Kevin Roy K and the Real Grooves

June 23: Strangerz

June 30: Steve Sharp Band

July 14: 3 Day Weekend

Aug. 19: She’s a Maybe

Sept. 16: Regal Beagle

Princeton

Princeton Tourism will present the Summer Street Concert Series on South Main Street between Peru and Marion streets. Food trucks and the fun begins at 6 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Friday, June 16: Rockland Road

Friday, June 30: Terrance Simien

Friday, July 28: Infinity

Friday, Aug. 11: Brushville

Thursday, Sept. 7: Freebird

Saturday, Sept. 30: Oktoberfest

Spring Valley

GROW Spring Valley will be hosting free live music during Friday Night Market at the Mini Park on the 100 block of East St. Paul St.

5 to 8 p.m. June 16: Jeff Manfredini

5 to 8 p.m. July 21: Nick Swisher

5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18: Tailgate Confessions

Starved Rock

Every Friday and select Saturdays this summer the Starved Rock Lodge will host its Music on the Veranda summer concert series.

Friday, June 2: Crossroads (blues)

Friday, June 9: Those Two Guys (classic rock, country, blues)

Friday, June 16: Tim Ajster Band (classic rock)

Friday, June 23: The Wise Guys (classic rock, country)

Saturday, June 24: Valley Katz (classic rock)

Friday, June 30: Crooked Lions (classic rock)

Friday, July 7: Mike Milligan and Steam Shovel (soul, blues, rock)

Friday, July 14: River Road Trio (country rock, country alternative)

Friday, July 21: Jeff and Nez (acoustic duo classic rock, pop, country)

Friday, July 28: 3 Day Weekend (rock)

Saturday, July 29: Wild Card (rock, pop, country)

Friday, Aug. 4: Automatic Monster (rock)

Friday, Aug. 11: Jimmy Buffett night

Saturday, Aug. 12: Snapshot (classic rock)

Friday, Aug. 18: Big Uproar (Americana, classic, modern rock)

Friday, Aug. 25: Abbynormal (rock)

Saturday, Aug. 26: Friday Jackson (rock, other)

Friday, Sept. 1: Jaik Willis (folk, blues, rock remix)

Saturday, Sept. 2: Rodeo Drive (classic rock, country)

Streator

The Jammin at the Clock series in Streator will feature 14 shows this summer, each beginning at 6 p.m. Friday nights at Heritage Park, on the corner of Main and Monroe streets. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

June 2: Smokers Blues Band

June 9: River Road Trio

June 16: Sinovi

June 23: Turas (Irish music)

June 30: Nutzy Mac

July 7: Shindig

July 14: Eddie Korosa & His Boys from Illinois (polka)

July 21: Smith Brothers

July 28: Grace Community Church

Aug. 4: Atomic Dog Brass Band

Aug. 11: Noreen Stark

Aug. 18: Bagshot Row

Aug. 25: Cadillac Groove

Sept. 1: Quentin Flagg

Utica

The Music on the Mill series will take place on the Mill Street Patio in downtown Utica.

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3: Fiddlerock!

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 10: Tony DiLuciano

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 17: Joe Majors

2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 18: Joey Figiani

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Elton John

2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Joe Majors

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15: Steve and Steve

7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 22: The Canal Comedy Special

2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23: Tony DiLuciano

2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 30: Cody Calkins

6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Joe Majors

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Elton John

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Brian Neumann

2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Jeff Manfredini

5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: Jeff Manfredini

3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17: Brian Neumann

2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24: Katie Belle

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29: Cody Calkins

6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30: John Piontek

7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7: Lark and Starling

7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13: Cody Calkins