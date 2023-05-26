Putnam County police seize cash, LSD, cocaine, ketamine and mushrooms on its way from Maine to Chillicothe music festival

Police busted a vehicle in Putnam County on its way from Maine to the Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe, finding 480 doses of LSD, cocaine, ketamine and psylocibin mushrooms, according to police.
Motorist Carl F. Maenak, 32, of Sebago, Maine, was charged for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, which is a Class X felony, requiring a prison sentence if found guilty. Bond was set at $75,000.
Eric B. Welsh, 34, of Brunswick, Maine, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, also a Class X felony, requiring a prison sentence if found guilty. Bond was set at $50,000.
The Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team said it conducted a traffic stop Thursday on a Honda SUV for speeding on Route 29 near Putnam. During the traffic stop, a K-9 conducted a free air sniff of the vehicle, alerting to the presence of the drugs in the vehicle, police said. Along with LSD, about 40 grams of purported cocaine, 30 grams of purported ketamine and about 30 grams of mushrooms were found in the vehicle, police said.
Police seized money located in close proximity to the drugs and the 2014 Honda CRV driven by Maenak.
Police said the duo was traveling from Maine to the Summer Camp Music Festival in Chillicothe. The music festival is a three-day event, featuring dozens of nationally-recognized bands.
Tri-DENT was assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the Putnam County State’s Attorney. Additional felony charges could be filed pending further investigation and results from the Illinois State Police Crime Lab, police said.