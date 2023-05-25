DePue teacher receives grant to buy model bridge kits for her class

Allison Hoyle, a junior high science teacher in DePue, received a $110 grant through Western Governors University’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

The funds will be used to purchase a classroom model bridge kit that will allow her students to design and construct wooden bridges and study each bridge’s durability and efficiency. Hoyle learned she was selected for the grant on May 9 when she was surprised with a check presentation at her school.

By building and then destroying wooden bridge models, Hoyle’s students in sixth through eighth grades will have a hands-on opportunity to learn about design and construction, as well as the forces and stresses that affect structures. The project will help these students develop critical thinking skills and apply scientific principles to real-world problems, preparing them for future academic and professional success.

The classroom project is one of 22 across Illinois chosen by WGU to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in early March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 14 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative. Hoyle’s proposal is one of nearly 80 nominations received statewide. Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 8-12.

“We received so many great nominations this year, and we are thrilled to be able to fund dozens of innovative projects that will play a role in setting up our children for success later in life,” said Terrance Hopson, regional vice president of Western Governors University. “K-12 teachers are often limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning and end up spending money out of their own pockets. The ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative is an opportunity for us to help make a difference in classrooms across the state and show appreciation for our teachers, who work tirelessly to educate young minds.”

To learn more about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit wgu.edu.