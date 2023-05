Matthew Klein led a session Sunday at Starved Rock State Park demonstrating to hikers how to photograph images.

The free session included free tips for capturing the outdoor experience and a small hike to the top of Starved Rock.

The event was in collaboration with the Starved Rock Foundation and Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks. Participants should bring the best camera they have.

