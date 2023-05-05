Starved Rock Foundation approves $33,000 audio/visual upgrade at Visitor Center

The Starved Rock Historical and Education Foundation Board unanimously approved a $33,000 audio/visual center upgrade at Starved Rock State Park Visitor Center.

This upgrade will provide visitors with an enhanced viewing and listening experience, ensuring everyone can enjoy the wide range of park films and educational presentations.

“We are thrilled to announce the major update to the audio/visual center at our Visitor Center,” said Pam Grivetti, president of the Starved Rock Foundation. “With these enhancements, we aim to provide an even better experience for our visitors, ensuring they can fully immerse themselves in the beauty and history of Starved Rock State Park.”

The new upgrade will include new speakers and amplifiers, Bluetooth capability for visitors with hearing aids, remastering and closed captioning of films, an updated screen to showcase the new projector quality and a new control board and exterior monitor. These updates will make it easier for park staff and volunteers to stage and start the films, ensuring a seamless experience for visitors.

“Over the past few decades, the Foundation has provided unwavering support to the park,” said Alvin Harper, site superintendent for Starved Rock. “Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in visitor recreation, education and conservation. Today is yet another example of their stewardship.”

The Foundation is seeking donations for the project, individuals or business looking to contribute to the audio/visual room should contact Foundation President Pam Grivetti by email at pjgrivetti@comcast.net

Donations also are being accepted online at https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/starvedrockIL

The Starved Rock Historical and Educational Foundation is the nonprofit organization for Starved Rock State Park, which includes a volunteer program staffing the Visitor Center information desk and leads interpretive hikes, provides educational materials and conducts special events and presentations. It also raises money for appropriate materials, equipment and improvement of Starved Rock through memberships, donations and profit from the 100% volunteer-run LeRocher Book Store in the Visitor Center. More than $400,000 has been donated over the past 30-plus years. Go to starvedrock.org to learn more about the Foundation.