Matthew Klein to lead photo hike at Starved Rock

Join Matthew Klein at Starved Rock State Park for a free photo class and hike at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, beginning at the visitor center.

The Starved Rock Area photographer and videographer will be leading the class and hike open to anyone interested in improving their photography skills while enjoying the beauty of nature.

During the class, Klein will share tips and techniques for capturing the hiking experience.

“You don’t need an expensive camera or equipment to participate,” Klein said. “Whether you have an iPhone, Android, or an advanced camera, the best camera is the one you currently have. Now, it’s time to share your perspective with the world.”

This time of year is one of the best times for photographing waterfalls, as they’re often flowing fast because of winter snow melting and spring rain runoff.

The group will take a short hike to practice new techniques and explore the natural beauty of the park. Ideas for editing and sharing photos will be provided.

The event is in collaboration with the Starved Rock Foundation and Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks. Participants should bring the best camera they have.