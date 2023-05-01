Carus announces May 10 town hall at La Salle-Peru High School

Carus LLC has set Wednesday, May 10, for a public meeting with the company’s leadership in the wake of the Jan. 11 fire.

The town hall meeting scheduled 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Matthiessen Memorial Auditorium at La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St., will give residents an opportunity to raise concerns and ask questions to company leadership in regard to recovery and community support efforts, the company said in a Monday news release.

Residents have requested recently with rallies – including one organized by La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove – in front of the company’s headquarters and during La Salle City Council meetings that Carus answer their questions and hear their concerns. Residents are asking for more environmental testing, after tests of their furnace filters, soil and other areas have come back positive for heavy metals. Residents also are seeking information on clean up plans and future safety at the facility, among other concerns.

Carus is encouraging residents to submit questions ahead of the town hall at carusllc.com/questions and fill out the online form.

Jay LeSeure from WCMY in Ottawa will moderate the Carus town hall meeting. La Salle and other governmental officials have been invited to attend and participate in the meetings, Carus said in a news release.

This will be the first of a series of community town hall meetings, with additional town halls to be conducted in the coming months, the company said. Details on those meetings will be provided at a later date, according to the company.

“We look forward to coming together with residents and community leaders in a positive way to provide updates, hear their concerns, and have a constructive and positive discussion about moving forward as a community,” said Andy Johnston, president and CEO of Carus LLC.

The company has received criticism from residents and city officials for not attending any La Salle City Council meetings. Those council meetings have grown to about 50 residents, with a number of residents raising concerns at every regular meeting since the fire.