Hall High School honors students during annual Convocation and Awards Program

Hall High School in Spring Valley conducted its annual Convocation and Awards Program on Tuesday in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium for the Performing Arts.
The ceremony recognized students for a variety of awards and achievements they have earned.
Annually, Hall and its supporters offer scholarships available only to Hall seniors. Students also are provided with information about outside scholarships, as well.
Along with scholarships are a plethora of awards and honors given to students. This year’s winners were:
The Trovillo Scholarship winners were Isabella Cacciatori, Maria Garcia, Clara Jablonski and Jayden Jones
The Laura Baker Scholarship was presented to Toni Newton.
The Hall Education Association Scholarship, which was given to a student intending to go into an education-related field, was awarded to Jayden Jones
The Hall Booster Organization scholarships, which are based on anonymous essay entries, were won by Kyler Lapp and Shechinah Ridley
The Helen Koch Volunteer Award/Scholarship winner was Liliana Heredia
The Gordon and Kathy Virgo Scholarship was presented to Jayden Jones
The Greg Colmone Scholarship, which was awarded to students based on letters written by a staff member, a peer, and a community member, was awarded to four students this year: Jennifer Casford, Clara Jablonski, Jayden Jones and Abigail Kaszynski
The Lauren Dimond Memorial Scholarship, which was given to a student intending to major in a STEM-related subject, was awarded to Kyler Lapp
The Red Devil Touchdown Club awards two scholarships to qualifying senior football players.
The Daniel Lule Scholarship was awarded to Joseph Schrader, and the Gary Vicini Scholarship was given to Hunter Meagher
The Red Cross Scholarship was awarded to Maria Garcia
The Democratic Party Foundation Scholarship was presented to Shechinah Ridley
The Rock River Society of Professional Engineers Scholarship was awarded to Kyler Lapp
The Princeton Closet Scholarship was awarded to Jennifer Casford
The Daughters of the American Revolution award winner was Collin Brown
The Sons of the American Revolution award winner was Sarah Beier
The Honors Activities Club Senior of the Year was Julian Flores
The IOTA Sigma Pi Outstanding Young Women in Chemistry Award went to Promise Giacometti
Power Mechanics Club Awards are awarded to students involved in the auto mechanics program at Hall. The James A. Francisco 150% Award went to Kenneth Narczewski and the Power Mechanics Award went to Morgan DeBeck
The John Phillip Sousa Band Award was presented to Sarah Beier
Peg Cassiday Memorial Citizenship Award was awarded to Sarah Beier, Collin Brown and Clara Jablonski
The Francee Wolf Memorial Heart and Soul Award went to Liliana Heredia, Clara Jablonski, Mac Resetich and Grant Plym
The Father Garrahan Award winner was Kyler Lapp
The Richard Nesti Football Award was awarded to Hunter Meagher
The Richard Nesti Athlete of the Year Award went to Hunter Meagher
The Alice J. Schibrowski Award winner was Isabella Cacciatori
Elks Club Teens of the Month from Hall High School were Sarah Beier, Isabella Cacciatori, Jennifer Casford, Domonic Galetti, Promise Giacometti, Liliana Heredia, Clara Jablonski, Kyler Lapp and Toni Newton
Senior students who earned at least 50 hours of community service were awarded a gray cord to wear at graduation. These students were Isabella Cacciatori, Jennifer Casford, Clara Jablonski, Jayden Jones, Abigail Kaszynski, Hunter Meagher, Katrina Moats, Toni Newton, Joseph Schrader and Hope Whightsil.
This year’s valedictorian and salutatorian are valedictorian, Kyler Lapp, and salutatorian, Promise Giacometti
Medals were awarded to the Top 10 students of the Class of 2022, these students are, in
alphabetical order, Isabella Cacciatori, Aidan Campbell, Jennifer Casford, Promise Giacometti, Liliana Heredia, Abigail Kaszynski, Kyler Lapp, Grant Plym, Shechinah Ridley and Terrance Smith.
Hall High School’s 2021-2022 Illinois State Scholars are Aidan Campbell, Promise Giacometti, Liliana Heredia, Kyler Lapp and Shechinah Ridley
Stoles are awarded to students with the highest grade point average and classes taken in respective content areas:
Area Career Center (Kelly Green): Kambria Simmons
English (Royal Blue): Promise Giacometti
Spanish (Navy Blue): Collin Brown
Math (Gold): Kyler Lapp
Science (Light Blue): Kyler Lapp
Social Studies (Orange): Collin Brown
Fine Arts– Art (White): Liliana Heredia and Isabella Cacciatori
Fine Arts– Instrumental Music (Pink): Sarah Beier
Industrial Technology (Silver): Cruz Martinez-Prado
Gold Tassels are given to students who have a cumulative GPA of 4.2 or better, the following students earned a gold tassel: Sarah Beier, Collin Brown, Isabella Cacciatori, Aidan Campbell, Jennifer Campbell, Daphney Coble, Carys Finklea, Julian Flores, Dominic Galetti, Maria Garcia, Promise Giacometti, Lucan Gruber, Liliana Heredia, Clara Jablonski, Jayden Jones, Abigail Kaszynski, Jarrod Lamango, Kyler Lapp, Kylie Lauck, Marcos Maldonado-Guzman, Hunter Meagher, Katrina Moats, Toni Newton, Grant Plym, Shechinah Ridley, Yair Santiago, Terrance Smith, Hope Whightsil and Damian Valdez
The Commendation Towards Biliteracy in Spanish was achieved by Collin Brown, Isabella Cacciatori, Daphney Coble, Domonic Galetti, Liliana Heredia, Jayden Jones, Abigail Kaszynski, Hunter Meagher, Grant Plym, Shechinah Ridley, Joshua Scheri and Damian Valdez
The State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish was achieved by Maria Garcia, Kyler Lapp, Cruz Martinez-Prado and Yair Santiago
The Global Seal of Biliteracy was achieved by Maria Garcia, Kyler Lapp, Cruz Martinez-Prado and Yair Santiago
Student Council Officers
Presidents: Abigail Kaszynski
Vice President: Sarah Beier
Secretary: Hannah Vanaman
Treasurer: Jayde Lewis
Senior Class Officers
President: Isabella Cacciatori
Vice president: Hope Whightsil
Treasurer: Jennifer Casford
Secretary: Clara Jablonski
Representatives: Ella Taliani, Liliana Heredia, Jayden Jones