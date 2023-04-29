Hall High School honors students during annual Convocation and Awards Program

Hall High School in Spring Valley conducted its annual Convocation and Awards Program on Tuesday in the Robert D. Manahan Auditorium for the Performing Arts.

The ceremony recognized students for a variety of awards and achievements they have earned.

Annually, Hall and its supporters offer scholarships available only to Hall seniors. Students also are provided with information about outside scholarships, as well.

Hall High School announced its Class of 2023 Academic Stole winners. (Front row, left to right) Kyler Lapp, Sarah Beier, Isabella Cacciatori, Liliana Heredia, Promise Giacometti; (back row, left to right) Kambria Simmons, Cruz Martinez-Prado and Collin Brown. (Photo provided Kaylee Golden)

Along with scholarships are a plethora of awards and honors given to students. This year’s winners were:

The Trovillo Scholarship winners were Isabella Cacciatori, Maria Garcia, Clara Jablonski and Jayden Jones

The Laura Baker Scholarship was presented to Toni Newton.

The Hall Education Association Scholarship, which was given to a student intending to go into an education-related field, was awarded to Jayden Jones

The Hall Booster Organization scholarships, which are based on anonymous essay entries, were won by Kyler Lapp and Shechinah Ridley

The Helen Koch Volunteer Award/Scholarship winner was Liliana Heredia

The Gordon and Kathy Virgo Scholarship was presented to Jayden Jones

The Greg Colmone Scholarship, which was awarded to students based on letters written by a staff member, a peer, and a community member, was awarded to four students this year: Jennifer Casford, Clara Jablonski, Jayden Jones and Abigail Kaszynski

The Lauren Dimond Memorial Scholarship, which was given to a student intending to major in a STEM-related subject, was awarded to Kyler Lapp

The Red Devil Touchdown Club awards two scholarships to qualifying senior football players.

The Daniel Lule Scholarship was awarded to Joseph Schrader, and the Gary Vicini Scholarship was given to Hunter Meagher

The Red Cross Scholarship was awarded to Maria Garcia

The Democratic Party Foundation Scholarship was presented to Shechinah Ridley

The Rock River Society of Professional Engineers Scholarship was awarded to Kyler Lapp

The Princeton Closet Scholarship was awarded to Jennifer Casford

The Daughters of the American Revolution award winner was Collin Brown

The Sons of the American Revolution award winner was Sarah Beier

The Honors Activities Club Senior of the Year was Julian Flores

The IOTA Sigma Pi Outstanding Young Women in Chemistry Award went to Promise Giacometti

Power Mechanics Club Awards are awarded to students involved in the auto mechanics program at Hall. The James A. Francisco 150% Award went to Kenneth Narczewski and the Power Mechanics Award went to Morgan DeBeck

The John Phillip Sousa Band Award was presented to Sarah Beier

Peg Cassiday Memorial Citizenship Award was awarded to Sarah Beier, Collin Brown and Clara Jablonski

The Francee Wolf Memorial Heart and Soul Award went to Liliana Heredia, Clara Jablonski, Mac Resetich and Grant Plym

The Father Garrahan Award winner was Kyler Lapp

The Richard Nesti Football Award was awarded to Hunter Meagher

The Richard Nesti Athlete of the Year Award went to Hunter Meagher

The Alice J. Schibrowski Award winner was Isabella Cacciatori

Elks Club Teens of the Month from Hall High School were Sarah Beier, Isabella Cacciatori, Jennifer Casford, Domonic Galetti, Promise Giacometti, Liliana Heredia, Clara Jablonski, Kyler Lapp and Toni Newton

Senior students who earned at least 50 hours of community service were awarded a gray cord to wear at graduation. These students were Isabella Cacciatori, Jennifer Casford, Clara Jablonski, Jayden Jones, Abigail Kaszynski, Hunter Meagher, Katrina Moats, Toni Newton, Joseph Schrader and Hope Whightsil.

This year’s valedictorian and salutatorian are valedictorian, Kyler Lapp, and salutatorian, Promise Giacometti

Medals were awarded to the Top 10 students of the Class of 2022, these students are, in

alphabetical order, Isabella Cacciatori, Aidan Campbell, Jennifer Casford, Promise Giacometti, Liliana Heredia, Abigail Kaszynski, Kyler Lapp, Grant Plym, Shechinah Ridley and Terrance Smith.

Hall High School’s 2021-2022 Illinois State Scholars are Aidan Campbell, Promise Giacometti, Liliana Heredia, Kyler Lapp and Shechinah Ridley

Stoles are awarded to students with the highest grade point average and classes taken in respective content areas:

Area Career Center (Kelly Green): Kambria Simmons

English (Royal Blue): Promise Giacometti

Spanish (Navy Blue): Collin Brown

Math (Gold): Kyler Lapp

Science (Light Blue): Kyler Lapp

Social Studies (Orange): Collin Brown

Fine Arts– Art (White): Liliana Heredia and Isabella Cacciatori

Fine Arts– Instrumental Music (Pink): Sarah Beier

Industrial Technology (Silver): Cruz Martinez-Prado

Gold Tassels are given to students who have a cumulative GPA of 4.2 or better, the following students earned a gold tassel: Sarah Beier, Collin Brown, Isabella Cacciatori, Aidan Campbell, Jennifer Campbell, Daphney Coble, Carys Finklea, Julian Flores, Dominic Galetti, Maria Garcia, Promise Giacometti, Lucan Gruber, Liliana Heredia, Clara Jablonski, Jayden Jones, Abigail Kaszynski, Jarrod Lamango, Kyler Lapp, Kylie Lauck, Marcos Maldonado-Guzman, Hunter Meagher, Katrina Moats, Toni Newton, Grant Plym, Shechinah Ridley, Yair Santiago, Terrance Smith, Hope Whightsil and Damian Valdez

The Commendation Towards Biliteracy in Spanish was achieved by Collin Brown, Isabella Cacciatori, Daphney Coble, Domonic Galetti, Liliana Heredia, Jayden Jones, Abigail Kaszynski, Hunter Meagher, Grant Plym, Shechinah Ridley, Joshua Scheri and Damian Valdez

The State Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish was achieved by Maria Garcia, Kyler Lapp, Cruz Martinez-Prado and Yair Santiago

The Global Seal of Biliteracy was achieved by Maria Garcia, Kyler Lapp, Cruz Martinez-Prado and Yair Santiago

Student Council Officers

Presidents: Abigail Kaszynski

Vice President: Sarah Beier

Secretary: Hannah Vanaman

Treasurer: Jayde Lewis

Senior Class Officers

President: Isabella Cacciatori

Vice president: Hope Whightsil

Treasurer: Jennifer Casford

Secretary: Clara Jablonski

Representatives: Ella Taliani, Liliana Heredia, Jayden Jones