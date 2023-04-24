New shop opening in Princeton

Beetz Me! is opening a new location called The Knack at 906 N. Main St., Princeton.
The location, which was formerly Annie’s Little Pots, will offer paint-your-own pottery, paint parties, artistic workshops and classes, retail merchandise, wine, beer and seltzer and outdoor tables for painting and enjoying nice weather.
Beetz Me!, 925 N. Main St., Princeton, isn’t going anywhere.
“The ladies at Beetz Me! wanted to create a space for the community to show off their creativity,” read a post on The Knack’s Facebook page. “We just needed the extra space to do it.”
They plan to open in the next few months.