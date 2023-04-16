La Salle County woman dies from COVID-19 complications

A La Salle County woman in her 70s died from complications related to COVID-19.

Her death is the first COVID-related death this month and the 514th countywide since the beginning of the pandemic.

La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Six counties across Illinois were at elevated risk for COVID-19.

La Salle County’s Community Level is based on these combined indicators measured in the past seven days through Thursday.

The county had a case rate of 47.85 per 100,000 residents; a new hospital admissions rate of confirmed COVID-19 of 4.9 per 100,000; and the percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 was 1.9%.

There were 45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in La Salle County from April 7 to April 13 and 64 residents with previously confirmed COVID-19 cases removed from quarantine in that time.

The health department urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department, 717 E. Etna Road, Ottawa, by appointment only. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should go to www.lasallecountyil.gov and click on the COVID-19 vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available near you visit https://www.vaccines.gov/