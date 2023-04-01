Diaz, Chiaventone seek 2nd Ward Spring Valley council seat

Spring Valley Alderwoman Jennifer Diaz will be contested by Jeff Chiaventone for a 2nd Ward seat on the Spring Valley City Council in the April 4 election.

Diaz was appointed to the Spring Valley City Council in July 2021, after Fred West resigned. Diaz was a Spring Valley Elementary School Board member from 2019 to 2021 and also served on the Spring Valley Park Board from 2017 to 2021. Chiaventone has held no elected positions.

Jennifer Diaz

Jennifer Diaz (Pam Pratt)

Age: 45

I have a true passion for Spring Valley and I look for opportunities to make it a better place to live. My husband and I choose to raise our three children here. For a small town I feel we have a lot to offer. I am proud to live in Spring Valley.

What is your vision for the city? How will you go about bringing that vision to fruition?

My vision for the city is to grow it! We have many opportunities that we are able to take advantage of with the grant programs. I feel that the current city officials have the same vision and we are working towards that goal. We are working together to bring new life to this town and still keep the same strong roots that were born here.

What is the most important issue facing the city? How do you plan on addressing it?

I feel that some of the most important issues the city is facing is the declining downtown and loss of community character. We need to create a stronger, more resilient economy and create opportunities for our community to build on.

In your role as an alderwoman, how will you promote economic development?

To promote economic development I will continue to be advocates for businesses that want to move into our town. I will seek out grants for rebuilding and exploring different development types and assist them in establishing their business.

Jeff Chiaventone

Jeff Chiaventone (Shaw File photo)

Age: 66

Worked for street and water department for 32 years. Retired in 2011 but still help out with advice if street department employees have questions. Was involved with negotiations for employee contracts each year.

What is your vision for the city? How will you go about bringing that vision to fruition?

Trying to get more small businesses in the cityand maybe contacting some of the bigger companies and tell them about the land that surrounds Spring Valley and proximity to our town.

What is the most important issue facing the city? How do you plan on addressing it?

This has probably been looked into but people I’ve talked to are concerned with streets and alleys. Also we always need to update our water system mains and wells. Try to get funding or grants to achieve this.

In your role as an alderman, how will you promote economic development?

As for economic development, every town wants new businesses but that is tough with all the cost. I think we should promote what we have until that happens and keep our ears open for anyone who wants to start a new business. We have a great park system that is well maintained. Also we should listen to our citizens about their idea and follow up on what they have to say.