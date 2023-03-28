La Salle Office Supply closes

La Salle Office Supply, 901 First St., La Salle, has permanently closed.
Owner Tim Pohl said he had an opportunity to sell the building. The Ottawa location, 209 W. Main St., and Mendota location, 809 Washington St., remain open.
The stores offer office supplies, furniture, janitorial and break room supplies. For more information, visit lopofficesupply.com.
