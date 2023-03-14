Habitat for Humanity recognizes Peru volunteer

Lee McCullough, of Peru, was recognized recently for his outstanding volunteer service to Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Bureau-Putnam Counties at the organization’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Dinner.

The Habitat for Humanity board of directors instituted the Lee McCullough Lifetime Achievement Award to recognize individuals who have made significant lifetime volunteer contributions to the organization. McCullough is the first recipient of the award.

The Lee McCullough Lifetime Achievement Award was awarded “in recognition of his extraordinary leadership and many valuable contributions to the organization. His perseverance to the mission sustains us, his devotion to the cause inspires us, and his personal qualities have made him a loved and respected treasure among his colleagues, friends and neighbors.”

“We applaud him for his remarkable services to our organization and to our community,” the Habitat board said.

In presenting the award, Board Chairperson Tom Pigati congratulated McCullough and noted he has served Habitat for Humanity for many years as volunteer on many house builds and as a member of the board of directors, and McCullough has worked on Habitat builds in five continents.

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to offer people “a hand up, not a hand out,” and find constructive ways to provide housing to needy persons and families willing to work with Habitat volunteers in building their own home. The local Habitat for Humanity affiliate has been building in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties since 1996. The organization operates a mission-driven furniture, household goods, paint supplies and building materials Habitat ReStore on Shooting Park Road in Peru, with proceeds going to help build housing in the three counties.