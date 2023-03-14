AARP driving classes coming to Oglesby, Ottawa

A pair of refresher courses are designed for motorists age 50 and older to help them retain their driving competency and skills.

The first course is scheduled 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 19 and 20, at Building H in the Truck Driver Center, at the Illinois Valley Community College Oglesby campus; and the second course is set 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 22 and 23, at Room 101 in the IVCC Ottawa campus, 321 W. Main St.

Call 815-224-0427 for registration at both locations. The fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-AARP members. At the completion of the two-day course, participants will receive a certification for possible insurance discount.