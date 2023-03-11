Grant applications open for Arts of the Starved Rock Country Fund

The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund is opening the next grant application session for non-profit organizations who support the arts and arts programs, including schools, libraries and museums throughout Starved Rock Country.

Applications must be received March 15 through May 1 for programs and projects happening through the end of the year. Grant recipients will be notified in early June. Funding for the grant program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Grants from the Arts of Starved Rock County Fund, a component fund of the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation, have helped to fund an array of art projects in the community. Since 2019, more than $67,000 was awarded to 18 organizations in support of arts related projects. The most recent recipients were The Learning Stage Committee of Princeton Theater Group, NCI Artworks and Dalzell Grade School.

“The mission of our Arts Fund is to provide grant opportunities, education, networking and online support to the Arts community throughout Starved Rock Country,” said Amanda Zehr, the administrator of the Arts Fund. “Interested applicants should contact the us with any questions. We are here to support you, and we’d love to work with you to make your charitable art project happen.”

To learn more about The Arts of Starved Rock Country Fund or the application process, contact Zehr via email at amanda@srccf.org. To obtain a 2023 Grant Application, visit the Arts Alive website www.starvedrockarts.com.