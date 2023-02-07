Spring Valley shooting range reopens

LZ Resale and Indoor Shooting Range, 120 E. St. Paul St., Spring Valley, recently reopened after closing in December 2021.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Guests are required to bring their current FOID card and ear and eye protection. Targets are available. No ammo is for sale.

Reopened by former owner Ed Zeglis, Zeglis said he also will be buying gold, silver and guns and will be buying and selling other items as well.

For more information, call Zeglis at 815-326-5544.

The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.