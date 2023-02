Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Marquis Energy LLC outside Hennepin around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Mutual Aid Box Alarm System was activated. Fire departments from Hennepin, Oglesby, Princeton, Standard, Peru, Granville and Bureau among those that responded.

At approximately 1 p.m. fire departments and emergency vehicles were seen leaving the scene. No information has been provided on injuries or a cause of the fire.