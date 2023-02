Daryle Wragge of Wenona recently made his second $1,000 donation to the Illinois Valley Community College agriculture program. Wragge (center) is joined by IVCC President Jerry Corcoran (left to right) and ag program co-coordinators Willard Mott and Jennifer Timmers. Wragge made the gift at IVCC’s Jan. 26 Agriculture Job and Internship Fair. The first-time fair exceeded expectations by attracting 17 businesses and about 50 students. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)