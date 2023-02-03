Conservation Police save injured bald eagle near Starved Rock

Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police took part last week in saving an injured bald eagle downstream of Starved Rock State Park.

The Conservation Police had received reports of the injured, immature bald eagle in the past several weeks.

On Jan. 27, two citizens, along with CPO Sarah Martin and Sgt. Phil Wire, were able to locate and capture the injured eagle. It was taken to Countryside Animal Clinic in Streator where it was X-rayed and injuries preventing it from flying were discovered. Instead of euthanizing the eagle because of its injuries, the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur took the bird to use for educational purposes.