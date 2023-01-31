Los Pistoleros opens recently in Spring Valley

A new Mexican restaurant has opened in the home of the former El Real Taco, 219 E. St. Paul St., Spring Valley.
“This was something Loreto and myself have talked about before – partnering up,” said Edwardo Garcia, who co-owns Los Pistoleros Mexican Restaurant with Loreto Jaimes. “Then we had an opportunity when the previous restaurant owner decided to retire. So we said here’s our chance.”
Los Pistoleros opened Dec. 30 and Garcia said the restaurant has been well received by the community.
“So far, they love (Jaimes’) cooking and they’ve been very supportive. That’s the good thing about these small communities here that everybody wants to try the new restaurant. Word of mouth is probably our biggest customer driver,” Garcia said.
Garcia said Los Pistoleros offers traditional Mexican food, which includes tacos, enchiladas, burritos, chimichangas, flautas and quesadillas, among other items. A more unique menu item, though, is their fire grilled chicken. The quesabirrias, which is a crunchy taco with cheese and beef birria served with a beef broth for dipping, is a popular dish.
Los Pistoleros is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
