Carus in La Salle hires consultant to investigate cause of chemical fire

Carus LLC announced Monday it is actively investigating the cause of the Jan. 11 chemical fire at the Carus plant in La Salle, according to a press release.

The company hired a third-party consultant to investigate the cause of the fire, which caused residents to shelter in place and released an oxidant called potassium permanganate onto homes, cars, mailboxes and other property.

“It’s important that we all understand how this fire started,” said Allen Gibbs, Carus vice president of operations, in a Monday press release. “We have engaged a third-party consultant who specializes in root cause analysis for these types of incidents. They are conducting a thorough investigation of the fire and we expect preliminary results in the coming weeks.”

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office also conducted a preliminary investigation and found the cause of the fire undetermined with no evidence of suspicious activity. The investigation is ongoing and considered open and active.

The fire escalated to a fourth Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and brought in more than a dozen fire departments and emergency responders, in addition to the Environmental Protection Agency, Coast Guard and HAZMAT teams.

To respond to community concerns and aid in clean-up efforts, Carus set up a hotline number that has since served 240 residents. Hotline calls were largely about property damage or health and safety concerns, Carus said in the press release.

For residents with property damage that occurred on the day of the fire, Carus set up a new resource to expedite property assessments and insurance claims. Residents can call the hotline at 815-224-6662 or visit www.carusllc.com to access an insurance claim document.

For questions on air quality, health concerns and safety of animals, Carus posted a list of resources with phone numbers for residents, also accessible on the Carus website.

Gibbs said many Carus employees are working long hours to support the community and answer phone calls, in addition to helping rebuild the plant.

“We are incredibly proud of our team members who have taken on additional responsibilities like answering calls on the community hotline,” Gibbs said.