St. John’s Masonic Lodge of Peru to install officers Jan. 28

St. John’s Lodge No. 13 of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Peru will host its 182nd annual Installation of Officers Ceremony at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Peru Masonic Center, 1711 ½ Fourth St.

Elected officers to be installed to serve the lodge for the ensuing year are Benny L. Nooks of Princeton, worshipful master; Steven J. Brown of Ladd, senior warden; Eric M. Lynch of Peru, junior warden; Lucas W. Matson of Ottawa, treasurer; and, Russell W. Pratt, Jr. of Ottawa, secretary.

Appointed officers to be installed to serve the Lodge for the ensuing year are William D. Gillespie of Morris, assistant secretary; Larry E. Lawson of Princeton, chaplain; Raymond W. Miller, Sr. of La Salle, senior deacon; Jeffrey L. Glade of Mendota, junior deacon; John C. Tregoning of Peru, senior steward; Scott E. Heyob of La Salle, junior steward; Todd D. Warden of La Salle, marshal; and, Gary E. Olson of Peru, tyler.

The officers will be installed into their stations and places by Illinois Past Grand Master of Masons Daniel C. Yandel of Wyanet as installing officer with the assistance of William D. Gillespie of Morris as installing secretary, Ted C. Fultz of Ottawa as installing chaplain, and, James W. Woodward of Streator as installing marshal.

St. John’s Masonic Lodge is one of La Salle County’s oldest continually meeting fraternal organizations, having been organized in 1841, the lodge was chartered by the M.W. Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Illinois on Oct. 4, 1842. St. John’s Lodge will celebrate the 182nd anniversary of its charter this fall.

St. John’s Lodge meets at 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Peru Masonic Center.

For more information on St. John’s Lodge No. 13 of A.F. & A.M. of Peru, or Freemasonry in general, contact the lodge secretary at stjohnslodgeperu@gmail.com or by visiting the lodge’s website at https://13-il.ourlodgepage.com.