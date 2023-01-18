Taco Madre in Mendota to close

TacoMadre, 604 Sixth St., Mendota, announced plans to close at the end of the month.
“We are immensely grateful for the last two years of serving you,” read a post on the business’ Facebook page. “It’s been a pleasure serving so many wonderful people, and we hope you will come see us one last time before we close our doors.”
The last day of business is Saturday, Jan. 28.
TacoMadre also has locations in Montgomery, Naperville, North Aurora, St. Charles and Brooklyn, N.Y.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.