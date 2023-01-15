308 pounds of marijuana found in Bureau County traffic stop off Interstate 80

Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team members found eight large duffle bags containing about 308 pounds of marijuana, following a traffic stop Thursday on Interstate 80 in Bureau County.
Barry M. Taylor, 59, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams. He is being held at Bureau County Jail.
Tri-DENT agents said they stopped the vehicle for a failure to signal citation near mile marker 65 on east bound Interstate 80 at about 1:14 p.m. Thursday. During the traffic stop, a trained K-9 alerted on the vehicle, police said.