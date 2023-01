La Salle Fire Chief Jeff Janick addressed the media briefly Wednesday afternoon about the fire at Carus Chemical, saying the fire was contained, but the response and investigation continues throughout the afternoon.

Carus fire update from La Salle La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick provides a midday update on the fire at Carus Chemical (Tom Collins)

He said no one was injured in the fire as of noon and all employees of the plant are accounted for. He also said a shelter in place alert remains in order for residents living to the north and west of the plant.