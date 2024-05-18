L-P softball drops two games: Saturday’s NewsTribune roundup

SOFTBALL

At La Salle: La Salle-Peru dropped a pair of nonconference games at the L-P Sports Complex, losing to Illinois Coaches Association Class 3A No. 3 Metamora 11-4 and to ICA 3A No. 6 Sterling 10-2.

Against Metamora in a potential regional final preview, Kelsey Frederick hit a solo home run, while Cali Mickley was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.

Brie Ruppert took the loss in the circle.

Against Sterling, Allie Thome doubled and drove in a run, while Addie Duttlinger was 1 for 3 with a run.

Callie Mertes was the losing pitcher.

The Cavaliers end the regular season at 16-16.

L-P is the No. 4 seed in its sub-sectional and will play No. 6 Streator in a Class 3A Metamora Regional semifinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The L-P vs. Streator winner will play in the title game at 4:30 p.m. Friday against the winner between No. 1 Metamora and No. 7 Kankakee.