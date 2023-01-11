Homes of La Salle residents covered in ‘green’ substance from Carus Chemical fire

La Salle residents are being asked to avoid touching a green substance covering homes and cars as a result of a fire at Carus Chemical on Wednesday.

Multiple area fire departments were called about 9 a.m. to reports of explosions and smoke at the Carus Chemical Plant at 1500 Eighth St. All the Carus workers were evacuated and are accounted for and there were no injuries, except for a minor injury to a firefighter, said La Salle Fire Chief Jerry Janick.

Allen Gibbs, vice president of operations at Carus Chemical, speaks to reporters during a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at La Salle City Hall. (Scott Anderson)

A purple substance, which turns green in color as it oxidizes, was released in the area as a result of the fire, the La Salle Police Department said. While the material is reportedly non-toxic and used in drinking water, people are instructed not to touch it, said Carus Vice President of Operations Allen Gibbs.

If anyone sees this substance near or on surfaces at their residence, they can deactivate it by using a 1:1:1 mixture of a gallon of water, a gallon of peroxide and a gallon of vinegar. Affected residents can call the Carus hotline for assistance at 815-224-6622.

La Salle resident Jamie Hicks asks about his home and yard that is covered in a substance from the Carus Chemical plant fire Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, during a press conference at La Salle City Hall. (Scott Anderson)

A black, liquid substance also was released from the chemical plant as a result from the fire, which trailed from the plant toward the Vermilion River. Environmental Protection Agency representative and site coordinator Robert Kondreck said the runoff, caused by extinguishing the fire, has been contained on site and did not spread to the river.

Kondreck said the EPA arrived at the scene of the fire at 2 p.m. Wednesday and are testing the air from the smoke clouds for any hazardous materials. La Salle residents in the 3rd and 4th wards, located north and west of the chemical plant, were initially asked to shelter in place as a precautionary measure, but that alert was lifted Wednesday night.

City officials said it’s safe to let out pets and travel to work or the store but suggested they avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove (center) takes questions from the media during a press conference Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at La Salle City Hall. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove acknowledged concerns residents have about the environmental and health conditions caused by the fire. He said the city will be transparent in sharing information when officials have it as the investigations continue.

“We all want the same answers to the questions you all have,” Grove said.

The Peru Library, 1409 11th St., invited any residents “that need somewhere to go” after the fire, they can spend their day at the library and utilize its resources, including Wi-Fi, for free.

A press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at La Salle City Hall to give more updates on the fire.