Dollar General opens new location Monday in Mendota

Dollar General announced the opening of a new location Monday at 301 E. 12th St. in Mendota.

The new DG Market store format features an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, as well as the same categories, brands and products Dollar General stores carry.

“We are excited to provide Mendota residents with our new DG Market format and look forward to welcoming customers to our new location,” said Matthew Simonsen, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “ ... The new DG Market format aims to provide the Mendota community with closer access to fresh and healthier foods and a convenient location to purchase the items they want and need at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new store.”

To help commemorate the opening of DG’s new Mendota location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade. In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2022 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.

DG stores provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products and baby items, among other items.

In addition to the national and private branded products, the new Mendota location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

Dollar General plans to create new jobs in the Mendota community as the store is expected to employ about 15 to 17 people, depending on the individual needs of the store.

The addition of the Mendota store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants. Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $216 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 15.4 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education.

For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com. Normal hours of operation may be found through the Dollar General app.