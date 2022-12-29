La Salle County marriages: Dec. 2-Dec. 16, 2022

Jeremy Quentin Gragson, of Cornell, and Ashley Valeria Snelius, of Cornell
David Gregory Biga, of Berwyn, and Claire Marie Millonig, of Berwyn
Joshua Todd Bost, of Freeport, and Jordin Marie Kirk, of Freeport
Levi Brandon Reynolds, of Marseilles, and Victoria Lynn Zeznanski, of Fargo, N.D.
Stephen William Migliorini, of Granville, and Alexa Lynn Kettman, of Granville
Dylan Blake Huss, of Earlville, and Skylar Meghan Harper, of Earlville
Evan James Marini, of Peru, and Mackenzie Lynn Borio, of Peru
Eric John Bernabei, of Peru, and Amanda Kay Kurtz, of Peru
Dylan Jonathan Bonifield, of Streator, and Madison Michaela Faber, of Streator
Johnathan Patrick Kubiak, of Ottawa, and Abby Marie Carretto, of Ottawa
Donald Edward Robertson, of Sheridan, and Debra Denise Coyer, of Sheridan
James Dennis Hickey, of Streator, and Cynthia Jean Wolff, of Streator
Thomas John Russell, of Earlville, and Alisha Helen Merta, of Schererville
Mitchell Joseph Allen, of Ottawa, and Selena Sylvia Motozapo, of Ottawa
Raymond Eugene Harrison McHugh, of La Salle, and Kashia LeeAnn Byrd, of La Salle
Brandon Lee Ahlstrom, of Spring Valley, and Maya Rae Quick, of Ottawa
Christopher Lee Vivian, of Toluca, and Michelle Lee Graham, of Toluca