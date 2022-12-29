December 29, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

La Salle County marriages: Dec. 2-Dec. 16, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network
marriage rings

La Salle County marriages from Dec. 2 to Dec. 16, 2022

Jeremy Quentin Gragson, of Cornell, and Ashley Valeria Snelius, of Cornell

David Gregory Biga, of Berwyn, and Claire Marie Millonig, of Berwyn

Joshua Todd Bost, of Freeport, and Jordin Marie Kirk, of Freeport

Levi Brandon Reynolds, of Marseilles, and Victoria Lynn Zeznanski, of Fargo, N.D.

Stephen William Migliorini, of Granville, and Alexa Lynn Kettman, of Granville

Dylan Blake Huss, of Earlville, and Skylar Meghan Harper, of Earlville

Evan James Marini, of Peru, and Mackenzie Lynn Borio, of Peru

Eric John Bernabei, of Peru, and Amanda Kay Kurtz, of Peru

Dylan Jonathan Bonifield, of Streator, and Madison Michaela Faber, of Streator

Johnathan Patrick Kubiak, of Ottawa, and Abby Marie Carretto, of Ottawa

Donald Edward Robertson, of Sheridan, and Debra Denise Coyer, of Sheridan

James Dennis Hickey, of Streator, and Cynthia Jean Wolff, of Streator

Thomas John Russell, of Earlville, and Alisha Helen Merta, of Schererville

Mitchell Joseph Allen, of Ottawa, and Selena Sylvia Motozapo, of Ottawa

Raymond Eugene Harrison McHugh, of La Salle, and Kashia LeeAnn Byrd, of La Salle

Brandon Lee Ahlstrom, of Spring Valley, and Maya Rae Quick, of Ottawa

Christopher Lee Vivian, of Toluca, and Michelle Lee Graham, of Toluca