Car detailing, wind tint business opens in Spring Valley

JMAG Mobile Detailing recently opened at 527 W. Dakota St., Spring Valley.
Owned by Jose Magallanes, JMAG offers full details, interior details, exterior details, steam cleaning, paint correction, shampooing, ceramic coatings, buffing and window tint.
They are currently operating by appointment only. Call 815-993-1960 to schedule a service.
