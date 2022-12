Here’s who’s running for school board in La Salle County

Here is a listing of candidates who have filed to run for school boards in La Salle County as of about 4 p.m. Monday. The filing period concluded Monday. The candidates are not listed in any particular order.

Allen-Otter Creek (Ransom)

Candidates who filed: Maranda Trainor, Lucas Coonan, Martin Bedeker, Angela Graff, Heidi Daugherity

Seats expiring: Daugherity

Deer Park School

Candidates who filed: Lisa Kerestes

Seats expiring: Kerestes, Terry Mix, Alex Pond

Dimmick Grade School

Candidates who filed: Josh Turigliatti, Clayton A. Mudge, Chad Crane

Seats expiring: Gina Mudge, Michelle Rich, Turigliatti

Earlville Unit

Candidate who filed: Barbara Meloy, Sarah Cook, Adam Browder, Jennie Smith

Seats expiring: Smith, Meloy, Browder

Grand Ridge Grade School

Candidates who filed: Dottie Groesch, Joshua Jabczynski, Mary Domoleczny, Jeffrey S. Gleim, Jon Paul Woodyer

Seats expiring: Domoleczny, Mike Wielgopolan, George Lukach

La Salle Elementary

Candidates who filed: Madonna Duncan, Stacy Sines, Kristina Husband, James Moskalewicz, Mallory Ploch

Seats expiring: Charlie Faletti, Ploch, Brad Washkowiak, Sines, Duncan

La Salle-Peru High School

Candidates who filed: Scott Pescetto, Gregory Sarver, Sally Hocking Taliani

Seats expiring: Tony Sparks, Sarver, Taliani

Leland Unit School District

Candidates who filed: Claire Anderson, Heather Wesson, Alan Kinney, Megan Brennan, Jakob Swenson

Seats expiring: Sara Gunderson-Miller, Brad Riskedal, Anderson, Wesson

Lostant Grade School

Candidates who filed: Gregory Robert Ruff, Lisa Cooper

Seats expiring: Ruff, Cooper Quillard Skinner

Marseilles Elementary

Candidates who filed: Jim Barnes, Cherise Bolosna-Byone

Seats expiring: Barnes, Byone, Larry Cowie

Mendota Elementary

Candidates who filed: Sarah Landers, Theresa Komitas, Branda Schroeder

Seats expiring: Komitas, Schroeder, Shannon Beetz, Landers

Mendota High School

Candidates who filed: Sarah Coss, Megan Faber, Matt Hanaman

Seats expiring: Hanaman, Faber, Coss

Miller Township Elementary (Milton Pope)

Candidates who filed: John Atchley, Mark Long

Seats expiring: Long, Michael Straith, Atchley

Oglesby Elementary

Candidates who filed: Laura Hein, Anthony Strand, Amanda Harty, Jonathan “Snap” Shapiro

Seats expiring: Mike Barrie, Scott Pescetto, Hein

Ottawa Elementary

Candidates who filed: Mary Ganiere, Brenden Donahue, Sean Conley, Lori D. Kimes, Stephen Omolecki

Seats expiring: Ganiere, Donahue, Conley, Omolecki

Ottawa High School

Candidates who filed: John Levy, Shawn Collins, Joshua Mammen, Sarah Makeever-Shumway

Seats expiring: Roger Amm, Shumway, Levy

Peru Elementary

Candidates who filed: Alison Goode, John Atkins, Austin Taylor, Rob Ankiewicz, Simon Kampwerth, Jr.

Seats expiring: Ankiewicz, Kampwerth, Jr., Taylor, Atkins, Goode

Rutland Grade School

Candidates who filed: Justine Mucci, Linda Backos, Trudy R. Carretto

Seats expiring: Mucci, Backos, Jason Hermann

Seneca Grade School

Candidates who filed: Tracy Justice, Patrick Ugolini, Brent Sulzberger

Seats expiring: Matt Peterson, Sulzberger, Justice

Seneca High School

Candidates who filed: Ronald E. Frye, Sara Ellis Olson, Rich Hamilton

Seats expiring: Olson, Hamilton, Frye

Serena Unit 2

Candidates who filed: James “Jay” Walsh, Joseph H. Cantlin, Neal Rosengren, Justin DeBolt

Seats expiring: Cantlin,

Streator Elementary

Candidates who filed: Tanya Jacobs, Ashley Heider, Thomas Krieger

Seats expiring: Jason Robart, Heider, Jim Parr

Streator High School

Candidates who filed: Steve Biroschik, Michael Holcomb, Steve Hoekstra, Earl Woeltje, Eric Hoffmeyer, Riley Haynes

Seats expiring: Hoffmeyer, Woeltje, Hoekstra, Biroschik

Tonica Grade School

Candidates who filed: Jennifer Konczak, Julie Goff Rietgraf Zimmer, Sarah Briddick

Seats expiring: Konczak, Zimmer, Chad Lambert

Wallace Grade School

Candidates who filed: John Armstrong, Leah Hodgson

Seats expiring: Armstrong, Vince Evola, Richard Mangold

Waltham Grade School

Candidates who filed: Kimberly Morello, Rachel Balestri

Seats expiring: Kathy Jereb, Skip DeMaso, Morello