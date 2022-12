Mendota High School students honored by ILMEA

Mendota High School music students were recently honored by the Illinois Music Education Association for their outstanding achievements in music.

Students are instructed by Choir Director James Younger and Band Director Paula Baker.

Mendota High students who earned ILMEA awards for district recognition include Senior Choir Laura Arenz, Eli Arjes, Em Clark, Claire Hanson, Trekker Klema, Karli Miars, Alayna Nosalik, Mia Raya, Nick Reyes and Jillian Younger; Senior Band Aiden Arjes, Landon Bauer, Zach Giberson, Spencer Kain, Carlos Olivas; and Senior Jazz Ella Lewis

Mendota High students who earned ILMEA state recognition include Chorus Honors Eli Arjes and All-State Band Zach Giberson.