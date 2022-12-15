OSF St. Paul in Mendota receives Performance Leadership Award for excellence in patient perspective

As part of the National Rural Health Day celebration, OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence in patient perspective.

Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance, that is, in the 75th percentile or above among rural hospitals in quality, outcomes and patient perspective.

“We are extremely honored to receive this leadership award on behalf of our entire team,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF St. Paul Medical Center. “We know how important excellent care is to patients from our rural communities, and this recognition is the result of the dedication, compassion and love displayed every day by our mission partners at OSF St. Paul.”

The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas affecting hospital operations and finance.

“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, national leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural on National Rural Health Day and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”