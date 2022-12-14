Epley-Wright scholarship created for IVCC

An Illinois Valley Community College scholarship has been created in memory of Joyce and Clarence Epley, formerly of Granville.

The Epley’s daughter Jackie and husband Steven of Washington, D.C. and The Villages, Florida, created the endowed scholarship to honor the Epley’s lifelong commitment to education and belief in IVCC.

“Education was very important to them,” Jackie said. “Seven of their nine children continued their education after high school. Four obtained bachelor’s degrees – two graduating from IVCC first – two achieved associate degrees and one obtained HVAC certification.

“IVCC was a significant part of their children’s education with six of their nine children taking courses over the years,” Wright said.

The Wrights contributed $10,000 to create the scholarship for students from Granville, Magnolia, Mark, McNabb and Standard who are pursuing careers in business or technical fields such as automotive, engineering, HVAC, industrial maintenance, electrician, machinist tool and die, manufacturing or welding.

Clarence “Bob” Epley, attended John Swaney School in McNabb and was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Europe in World War II. He retired from Owens-Illinois in Streator. Epley died in 2007 at age 87.

Joyce was born in Braintree, Essex, England. She retired as head cook at the Swaney School. She died in 2015 at age 94. Together, the Epley’s raised nine children.

Jackie Wright was employed by IVCC from 1996 to 2006, retiring as the Director of Human Resources. Steven Wright graduated from the USMA at West Point and received his master’s degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. He retired as Colonel after serving 26 years with the U.S. Army, primarily in Special Operations.