The recently released docudrama, “Why the Nativity?” by David Jeremiah and Turning Point ministries will be featured 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, at a free movie night at Christ’s Church, 1107 Main St., Mendota.

The public is welcome to attend and see a fresh new look at the age old story of the Nativity. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 815-993-2462.