Illinois Valley Youth Choir to host Dec. 10 concert at La Salle-Peru High School

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir will be hosting a public concert 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Matthiessen Auditorium in La Salle-Peru High School, 541 Chartres St.

Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors/kindergarten through 12th grade students and free for pre-kindergarten and younger. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. There will be a cookie reception following the performance.

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir was established in 1981 as an outlet for talented children in the Illinois Valley area. Weekly rehearsals emphasize the development of musicianship and vocal technique while performing a wide variety of high quality musical literature. Children develop healthy vocal habits, confidence, self-discipline and a deeper understanding of music. The tuition-based choir is open to boys and girls third through eighth grades. Boys must have unchanged voices. Scholarships are available.

Choir members are Brynlen Bock, Maddy Boyer, Olivia Boyer, Xitlali Colon, Mary Craven, Cora Dempsey, Caidin Garncarz, Marielle Grivetti, Kailey Harper, Quinn Holly, Adelea Huber, Bryn Kamphaus, Alison Kiefel, Jayden Kissinger, Madeline Kramer, Kennedy McCollom, Mae Meyer, Libby Mize, Kendyll Oberholz, Nolan Parker, Aliyah Peterson, Andi Peterson, Ollie Ribas, Cora Roether, Reuben Roether, Gabby Smith, Michaela Smith and Ruby Stash. The choir is directed by Jenilyn Roether and accompanied by Matt Makeever.