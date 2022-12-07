Utica library, U of I Extension hosts plant workshop

The University of Illinois Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Master Gardener program delivered a workshop on healthy houseplants and succulents Nov. 15, at the Utica Public Library.

Participants learned about the proper selection care, propagation and maintenance of a variety of houseplants and succulents as well as how they enhance the environment and promote healthy well-being.

Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Robbin Keenan and Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Coordinator Bettyann Harrison discussed and demonstrated new tips and tricks on how to care for some of the easiest and most difficult plants.

Sixteen participants received information on optimal conditions for growth, tips for specific plants, cutting and propagating as well as how plants enhance your environment. Demonstrations also included propagating a succulent and construction of a recyclable pot. All participants were gifted a succulent from the library and were able to take home a propagated succulent in the plant they constructed. The University of Illinois Extension hopes to partner with the library and continue to offer more workshops in the new year.