Spring Valley council seeks more info on fire protection district

Spring Valley might seek to establish a fire protection district, which involves a referendum, but that likely will not come in April.

The Spring Valley Fire Department is a municipal, nonprofit organization.

Fire Chief Todd Bogatitus told the city council Monday he would like the city to pursue establishing a fire protection district, however, the council said it did not have enough information to put the question on the ballot just yet. In order to get the question on April’s ballot, the council will need to meet several procedural obligations by Jan. 3, which City Attorney Andrew Ebener said would be too tight of a squeeze, with a number of days notice required for hearings.

Moving forward, a lawyer with expertise of setting up fire protection districts will visit the council and answer their questions. The attorney will explain the process of what’s necessary to move assets from the city to a fire protection district, should the city’s residents vote in favor of it.

Council members said they didn’t want to do anything in haste and were interested in getting information. Bogatitus said the fire department needs more funding and would be able to provide full-time emergency response.