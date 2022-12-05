Starved Rock calendars return with new features and photos

The Starved Rock calendars created by photographer and videographer Matthew Klein have returned, this time including federal holidays, park events and photos taken by local community members.

The calendar has photos of Starved Rock and Matthiessen state parks taken by a variety of photographers and was created three years ago by Klien as a fundraiser for the Starved Rock Foundation. Klein donates 100% of the proceeds to the park foundation, last year raising $3,375. The 2023 calendars are available for purchase now.

“The big change this year was while it’s still professionally printed, it’s more community generated in terms of anyone could submit a photo. You didn’t have to be a photographer in that sense,” Klein said. “There are some iPhone photographs, even, that look very nice on the calendar, so truly the best camera is the one you have.”

Klein said he received hundreds of photo submissions on his website in the last few months from hikers, visitors and community members. Members of the park foundation worked with Klein to narrow down the selection to 12 photos, one for each month.

Allowing people to share their own perspective in the calendar through community submitted photos is what keeps it unique and exciting, Klein said.

“Essentially, in this case, we see 12 different photographers, 12 different perspectives, 12 different locations and four seasons, and it really shows the uniqueness of the park,” Klein said.

The Starved Rock Foundation is a volunteer organization that runs park programs, hikes and educational programs free of charge. The foundation also operates the Starved Rock gift shop in the visitor center, where all the proceeds go to park infrastructure or programs.

“This calendar is a fantastic keepsake,” said Pam Grivetti, president of the Starved Rock Foundation. “This is a park you don’t just visit once if you have the opportunity because every season is a new surprise ... and offers something different.”

Despite the many hours he dedicates to making the calendars, Klein said donating 100% of the proceeds from the calendars is something he wants to do to give back to the parks.

“As someone who has grown up in the area and enjoyed going back to the parks, it’s honestly the least I can do in terms of the amount of times I go there and what the park has given me,” Klein said.

Each calendar costs $22 and is printed on 11-by-14 high-quality paper. Once ordered, all calendars are checked for quality by Klein and the park foundation before being delivered.

“I just want to say again how thankful and amazed we are by this young man, Matthew Klein, because he has all of these visions of doing amazing things and has helped us tremendously,” Grivetti said.

Pre-orders for the calendars are available online to Friday, Dec 9, at https://www.starvedrockhikers.com/product-page/2023-calendar. Calendars still will be available after Dec. 9 but with no guarantee it will arrive before Christmas.

The calendars also are available for purchase at the following local establishments: Bruce and Ollie’s at 166 Mill St. in Utica; the Starved Rock Country Welcome Center at 248 W. Canal St, Utica; the Starved Rock Foundation bookstore at the Starved Rock Visitor Center at 2668 East 873 Road in Oglesby and the Kishauwau cabins, 901 N 2129th Road in Tonica.