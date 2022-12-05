IVCC to offer advanced cannabis production course in spring

Advanced Cannabis Production will be offered at Illinois Valley Community College for the first time this spring.

Students will gain hands-on experience growing, testing and processing cannabis plants while furthering their understanding of various production systems. The four-credit course is part of IVCC’s popular cannabis production certificate program.

Instructor Jennifer Timmers said the course provides in-depth coverage of:

Cannabis genetics, breeding, and propagation techniques;

Outdoor and indoor cannabis production systems with a focus on agronomic considerations such as seeding, planting, pest and disease control, harvest/drying/storage, and compliance testing;

Testing for potency, heavy metals, pesticides, residues, terpenes, bacteria/fungi/mycotoxins;

Extraction and processing for fibers and cannabinoids;

Economics in cannabis production such as product marketing, pricing, commerce, distribution, and federal and state policies.

Timmers will enhance each unit by bringing in experts in the various fields.

Class meets 10 to 10:50 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday in east campus Room J116 with lab 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Wednesdays in J117.

Register in admissions (CTC101) or call 815-224-0447. For information, contact Timmers at 815-224-0495. Spring semester begins Jan. 9.