9 La Salle-Peru High School students selected to ILMEA state-level performances

Nine La Salle-Peru High School students were selected to participate in the Illinois Music Educators Association’s annual state-level performances during the 2023 Illinois Music Education Conference.

The Cavaliers chosen to participate in the performances are Alton Beck (orchestra), Grace Eitutis (Jazz Band), Jordyn McCoy (band), Gabrielle Mosley (band), Elisabeth Kamke (honors chorus), Emily Kmetz (honors chorus), Nora Maier (honors chorus), Noah Ruiz (All-State chorus) and Aiden Schneider (All-State chorus).

These students will perform alongside some of the best high school musicians and singers in the state. Students were chosen for this honor based on their previous performance during the ILMEA District 2 Band/Choir/Jazz/Orchestra Festivals. The above students along with the following band and choir performers were previously chosen to represent LPHS at the ILMEA District 2 Festivals: Adrian Dimas, Shawn Funfsinn, Alyssa Torchia, Madison Vescogni, Andrew Beer, Leah Carter and Adrian Silva.