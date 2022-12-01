La Salle County sheriff, state police release results of safety campaigns

A traffic safety campaign conducted Nov. 18-28 by the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office yielded 31 citations for seat belt violations, 21 for speeding, 11 each for no insurance and distracted driving (cell phone violations) and resulted in the arrest of seven motorists for DUI and three for having suspended or revoked licenses.
The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” campaigns.
State police released the results of November specialty patrols. Nighttime enforcement patrols yielded 18 citations and 54 written warnings. Special traffic enforcement patrols yielded 50 citations and 29 written warnings. Occupant restraint (seat belt) patrols yielded 12 citations and four written warnings. Distracted driving (cell phone patrols) yielded four citations and one written warning.