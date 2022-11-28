La Salle library to host virtual talk about celebrating the holidays in space

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host NASA Solar System Ambassador James Joel Knapper for a presentation 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, about celebrating the holidays in outer space.

Ever wonder what astronauts do during the holidays? While they may not have a turkey to carve, many of the holiday traditions exist. In this virtual program, Knapper will talk about how holidays are celebrated, and will explore the ways in which astronauts bring a little taste of home with them to enjoy in zero gravity.

Knapper has been hooked on NASA and space exploration since the seventh grade. He earned a bachelor of science in English education from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Through the years, he has never lost his interest in the space program and continues to learn more each day.

This program is free, open to the public, and will be presented via Zoom. Registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/3tvM3y4. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.