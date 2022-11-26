Starved Rock to host photo show Dec. 3-Jan. 8

Come in from the cold and view photography entered in this year’s annual Starved Rock Photo Show at the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

Photos will be on display from Saturday, Dec. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 8, inside the Kaskaskia Room next to the front desk at the Visitor Center.

Photographs will be judged this year by photographers from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Starved Rock Foundation, and the Starved Rock Lodge. Awards will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Funded by the Starved Rock Foundation, a not-for-profit friends group that supports and provides funding for all Starved Rock programs.

