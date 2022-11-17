La Salle-Peru High School announces students of the month

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance students of the month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Students recognized this month were Shea Knoblauch, Jasmine Garman, Hope Eldridge, Isabella Argubright, Jasmine Arce, Ty Terzick, Robert Baldin, Amy Luaisa, Charles Helmig-Considine, Ty Stillwell, Dominic Bidasio and Jazmine Bennett.

Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Arce also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance student of the month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and Jacob & Klein, Ltd.