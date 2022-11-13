Students who excel in arts take center stage at Mad Hatter Ball in Utica

The Mad Hatter Ball celebrated and showcased local students from La Salle and Bureau counties who excel in the arts Friday at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica.
The student honorees are Grace Eitutis, of La Salle-Peru High School; Corinne Francis, of Ottawa High School; Cecilia Guevara, of Mendota High School; Anna McLaughlin, of La Salle-Peru High School; Serena Ries, of La Salle-Peru High School; Brennan “Bird” Roden, of Princeton High School; Abbie Shute, of Princeton High School; and Madelyn Torrance, of St. Bede Academy.