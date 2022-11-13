November 12, 2022
Shaw Local
Students who excel in arts take center stage at Mad Hatter Ball in Utica

8 students were recognized, showcased

By Shaw Local News Network
Anna McLaughlin, a senior at La Salle-Peru High School, performs a dance routine before receiving an award Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica during the Mad Hatter’s Ball.

Anna McLaughlin, a senior at La Salle-Peru High School, performs a dance routine before receiving an award Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica during the Mad Hatter’s Ball. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Media)

The Mad Hatter Ball celebrated and showcased local students from La Salle and Bureau counties who excel in the arts Friday at the Grand Bear Lodge in Utica.

The student honorees are Grace Eitutis, of La Salle-Peru High School; Corinne Francis, of Ottawa High School; Cecilia Guevara, of Mendota High School; Anna McLaughlin, of La Salle-Peru High School; Serena Ries, of La Salle-Peru High School; Brennan “Bird” Roden, of Princeton High School; Abbie Shute, of Princeton High School; and Madelyn Torrance, of St. Bede Academy.