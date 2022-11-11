IVCC asks for more tax dollars, but rate will be a slight decrease

Illinois Valley Community College’s board adopted a tentative $14.3 million 2022 tax levy, a 6.4% increase over last year’s actual extension of $13.5 million.

The levy is based on a 7.5% increase in the district’s eight-county combined equalized assessed valuation that is due largely to a recently negotiated agreement with Constellation’s La Salle Power Station.

The Constellation agreement will result in nearly $1.2 million in new revenue for the college over the next five years. IVCC will receive an additional $235,549 annually based on La Salle station’s 15% EAV increase over that period.

With the total levy increasing more than 5%, IVCC will host a truth-in-taxation hearing prior to final approval Dec. 10.

Taxpayers in La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties — as well as smaller parts of Marshall, Lee, Livingston, Grundy and DeKalb counties — should not see an increase in their IVCC taxes.

“This levy will result in a decrease of .005 cents in the tax rate,” said Vice President for Business Services and Finance Matt Seaton. “The average $100,000 home will realize a decrease of approximately $1.65 in taxes.”

In other business, the board committed to a nearly $90,000 match for a USDA Distance Learning and Telemedicine grant to outfit IVCC and 10 district high schools for distance education.

Each high school will receive technology for one classroom and IVCC will receive equipment for nine to 11 rooms depending on the grant amount. If awarded, equipment will be installed next summer.

The board also approved:

An Emergency Medical Technician certificate that includes the nine-credit EMT course plus a one-credit EMT practicum to offer students real-world experience.

Setting 2023 meetings in the board room for 5:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month on Jan. 12, Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 17 (third Thursday), Sept. 14, Oct. 12, Nov. 9 and Dec. 14.

A 60-month Truck Driver Training lease agreement with Central Truck Leasing for $6,990 a month (plus 16 cents a mile maintenance) for two 2024 Kenworth T680 Sleepers.

Boardroom upgrades of $45,000 from Burwood Group to eliminate multiple podium setups while enhancing displays, audio, microphones and the user-interface. Cost will be covered by Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.

Approval of Oct. 13 closed session minutes.

Pay increases for three employees affected by a redistribution of duties following the retirement of Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs Bonnie Campbell. They are Dean of Workforce Development Shane Lange, data analyst Dawn Watson and Academic Affairs administrative assistant Sandy Beard.

Trustees learned: